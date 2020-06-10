It is not the first time that we get rumors suggesting that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will arrive with a flat screen. But this time, we get the information from a very reliable source, as a famous leaker has posted this on his Twitter account.

Icecat said: Samsung Galaxy Note20 is flat.

Icecat said: Samsung Galaxy Note20 is flat. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2020

According to the latest tweet from Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy will definitely arrive with a flat screen. This would be an important change, since Samsung flagships have had curved displays for a while now, and the last time we saw a Galaxy Note with a flat screen was on the Note 5. If you want a curved display on your next Note, you would have to go for the plus variant, and if you want to have a better idea of how the devices may look, the case renders that first showed us the Note 20 with a flat display are here fr you to see.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter