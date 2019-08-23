Android

The new Kirin 990 has been teased by Huawei with potential 5G support and launch date

In 11 seconds Huawei just made the next IFA 2019 event a bit more interesting. The company has just released a new teaser that shows us a short video with enough information to confirm a Kirin 990 and more.

The new Huawei processor to be presented during IFA 2019 will apparently be the HiSilicon Kirin 990. This new teaser invites us to “rethink evolution” while it also including 5G in the video. This could mean that their next processor and the one we may probably find in the next Huawei Mate 30 series, will be 5G enabled. The video concludes with a date, which could also mean that this processor could be presented to the world on September 6th.

