We have been getting several great news from Amazon this week. We recently received word that the company has scheduled a new hardware event which will take place next week. At the same time, we saw a couple of new items that were coming our way, as the company’s Canadian site had already listed the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 and Paperwhite Signature Edition. The real question was whether we would have to wait until next Tuesday to see the launch of the new Kindles or not. Well, the answer came fast, as Amazon has officially announced these two new models, plus a new Kindle version for your kids.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have three new Kindle devices in the market. Amazon silently launched via press release the new Kindle Paperwhite 5, a more powerful Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and a strong yet convenient Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 comes with significant updates that are worth mentioning. First, it features a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display, up to ten weeks of battery life, adjustable warm light, USB-C charging, and it starts with 8GB storage for $140 on its ad-supported variant. If you want the ad-free version, you will end up paying $160 after its release on October 27, but you can already pre-order yours right now.

Suppose you want more storage space, an auto-adjusting light sensor, and wireless charging. In that case, you should consider the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 Signature Edition that comes with 32GB storage, and it is the first time for a Kindle to receive wireless charging. All of this can be yours for $190, and don’t worry; you won’t have to pay extra for an ad-free version.

“Customers love Kindle Paperwhite, and we’ve worked hard to add even more premium experiences to the next generation,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. “The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a warm light and larger display for even more comfort, 20% faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life—all in a compact, waterproof design that makes it easy to enjoy a book anywhere, day or night. Now more than ever, it’s delightful to get lost in millions of books wherever you go.”

The new kindles also include Whispersync and Whispersync for Voice, which saves the last page you read, bookmarks, and more from your Kindle eBooks and Audible books across all of your devices and apps, so you never lose track of where you left off. In addition, Book Covers will display the cover of the book you’re currently reading on the locked screen of your ad-free Kindles, Word Wise, and Accessibility.

“The new Kindle Paperwhite Kids makes it easy and fun for kids to read with access to books kids love from award-winning, diverse authors,” said Kurt Beidler, general manager of Amazon Kids. “Since we introduced Kindle Kids two years ago, kids have used their Kindle devices to read over 16 million books and logged nearly 1.6 billion minutes reading. We hope the new reading experience with Kindle Paperwhite Kids helps even more kids become lifelong reading fans.”

We also get a new Kindle Paperwhite Kids. This new device features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, the same battery that will keep it going for up to 10 weeks, plus you get 1-year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly case, a 2-year worry-free guarantee for $160. And don’t worry about getting it wet since it’s also waterproof.

You may also want to check out the latest deals that are coming with the new Kindles, as Kindle Unlimited is currently on sale. You can get six months for just $47.86, down from $59.94. Go for better savings with the 12-month deal that will have you paying $80.30 instead of $120, and finally, the best offer comes with the 24-month deal that is up for grabs at just $144, down from $240, which means $96 savings for you.