Samsung Galaxy S10 might have a 48MP camera

Samsung has just introduced two new ISOCELL image sensors that are mainly aimed at multi-camera smartphones. They’re the GM1 and the GD1 and they’re both 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel image sensors. The 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 and the 32MP ISOCELL Bright GD1.

These two new sensors will allow smartphone makers to fit several cameras inside their smartphones utilizing the ISOCELL chips. The advantages are that they allow manufacturers to use smaller modules or pack more pixels in their products.

Both the GM1 and GD1 sensors will use ISOCELL Plus and Tetracell technologies. The first one optimizes performance for smaller pixels, while Tetracell uses four pixels to work as one to increase light sensitivity. This is pretty much what other manufacturers are calling Pixel Binning (Huawei).

Production of the chips will start towards the end of the year and we’ll likely see them used in the upcoming Galaxy S10.