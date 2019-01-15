We may get a new iPod Touch and iPhones with USB-C this year

It’s been a while since we received the 6th generation iPod Touch, and the last time it had some improvements, we even lost the iPod shuffle and iPod Nano. After those changes in 2017, the future for the iPod devices was unclear. Now we get rumors of a possible new generation iPod and some changes to the way iPhones are connected this 2019.

According to a report from Mac Otara, Apple is working on giving us a 7th generation iPod Touch. This information comes from various suppliers during CES 2019. The Japanese website didn’t include information on possible launch dates or the features that this new iPod would include. However, we can expect a better and more powerful processor, since the 6th-gen came with an A8 chip and an 8MP rear camera. There is also new information that mentions the possibility of the USB-C ports in this year’s iPhone line-up. This is because Apple has already started including these ports in the iPad Pro. Digitimes also makes mention of this possibility, so let’s just hope it really happens, since the change from Lightning to USB-C is a rumor that has been linked to iPhones for quite some time now.