New iPhone SE rumors claim 5G in on the way, but don’t expect design changes soon

We have received several rumors about the upcoming iPhone SE 3 that is expected to launch later this year, and they all seem to agree on the fact that the new iteration of Apple’s most affordable iPhone in the market will arrive without huge design changes, but at least, it seems that we will receive 5G support and some other upgrades under the hood.

The latest rumors about the upcoming 2022 version of the iPhone SE suggest that the new device will arrive with 5G support and an upgraded A-series processor. This information comes from a well-known leaker @ Dylandkt who claims that the new device will look just like the one we received back in 2019, but at least this new model will have better connection speeds and performance thanks to its internals.

However, he also talks about a future iPhone SE model that may arrive with a design that will make us think of the iPhone XR or the iPhone 11, but with slightly smaller screen size. Unfortunately, this model is not arriving anytime soon, as he believes that Apple will wait until 2024.

“The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model.”

So yeah, the 2022 iPhone SE will look exactly like the iPhone 8 and the current model of the series. If you want to get your hands on a more ‘modern’ iPhone design, you will have to wait until 2024. We have also received this kind of information from other well-known sources, as display analyst Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo have also suggested that we will get a new iPhone SE Plus in the future, and this device could feature a larger 6.1-inch display, a hole punch camera, and Touch ID embedded in the power button, just like on the latest iteration of the iPad mini.

Source: Twiter

Via: MacRumors