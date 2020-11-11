Apple released the second-generation iPhone SE earlier this year. The smartphone went on sale in April 2020. Naturally, people are expecting Apple to launch a new iPhone SE next year. However, that might not happen. An alleged report by Kuo states that there may not be a new iPhone SE in the first half of 2021. The reason is not something you’d expect.

The latest development comes from a report by MyFixGuide that cites Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It states that there won’t be a new iPhone SE in the first half of 2021. The report says there is stiff competition between four Apple suppliers for the anticipated iPhone 13’s cameras that might hinder the production of a new iPhone SE.

It is said that Kuo believes the market underestimates the impact of the competition being faced by Taiwan’s Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), a company that provides camera hardware to Apple. Now, there are three other players – Largan Precision, Semco (Samsung Electro-mechanics), and a new firm named Sunny Optical. Hence, due to this competition, Apple’s plans for the new iPhone SE have been hindered.

Moreover, it is tipped that GSEO might lose orders for the ultra-wide-angle lens in the yet-unannounced iPhone 13 due to the competition. Reportedly, GSEO fulfilled 50 percent orders of the ultra-wide lens for iPhone 12. The number might come down to 30 percent for iPhone 13.

Apple launched the second-gen iPhone SE (review) with the internals of iPhone 11 in the body of iPhone 8. It is the cheapest 2020 iPhone model available in the market. Soon after the launch, it gained popularity and was the best selling iPhone alongside the iPhone 11 last quarter. Hence, Apple is expected to follow it up with a successor in 2021. However, that won’t happen in the first half of next year.