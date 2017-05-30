Apple has really been pushing customers on competitors’ platforms to walk, jump, run over to an Apple Store. With saturated, developed markets moving onto the upgrade chain, the company has indeed been winning its crusade on switchers.

If you have any reservations about it, the company has been crafting 15-second ad spots for you to watch while you’re on some sort of streaming service or on television or basically, you’re a captive audience.

All of these implicitly promote the Move to iOS app that makes all the data transfers a user would need pretty darn easy. The more obvious ploys? iOS is smooth, more secure and easier to deal with for the long run.

By the way, the Security spot, last on this showcase below, is currently #5 on YouTube’s Trending list.

https://youtu.be/AszkLviSLlg




