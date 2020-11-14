Ming-Chi Kuo has been quite active, giving us predictions of future Apple products. He has already mentioned that the company will add Taiwanese manufacturer Career Technology to its supply chain because of the company’s LCP soft boards, which will be included in several Apple devices. However, changes don’t end there, as Kuo also believes that next years’ iPhone 13 lineup will arrive with smaller batteries, which isn’t necessarily bad.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone 13 lineup will have smaller batteries thanks to a new technology known as soft board batteries. He also says that next year’s iPhones will be the first phones ever to use the new tech. His note explains that these new soft board batteries will be supplied by Jialianyi, which will make the company double its Apple business thanks to said batteries.

“Benefiting from the return to Apple’s full product line soft board supply chain, we predict that Jialianyi’s Apple business revenue will grow by about 100% YoY or above in 2021 […]

“Jialianyi is expected to obtain about 40-50% of orders for battery soft boards for iPhone 13 and 13 mini. We predict that iPhone 13 will be the first iPhone model to adopt battery soft board technology, which will help save internal space and reduce costs.

“The battery soft and hard version suppliers for the iPhone 12 series include Xinxing, Huatong, Yaohua and TTM, and the battery soft board suppliers for the iPhone 13 series are changed to Jialianyi, Xinxing and Huatong.

“We believe that the number of battery panels for the iPhone 13 series is reduced due to the reduced number of suppliers, which will benefit the long-term profits of the suppliers. As a new entrant, Jialianyi is the biggest beneficiary of the iPhone 13 series’ switch to battery soft board design.”

These new batteries have fewer layers than other batteries, meaning that Apple could give its future devices more capacity while using less space. Another option is that we may get a slimmer design.

“The 2021 iPhone display may use 10-20% less power than the iPhone 12, thanks to a more power-efficient technology, according to a new report today. There’s even an outside possibility of some kind of always-on display on next year’s iPhones.”

We just hope they figure out how to give enough juice to the new iPhone 13. We know that it currently struggles with 5G connectivity, and we also expect the new iPhone lineup to include 120Hz refresh rate displays in the higher-end variants.

Source 9to5Mac