The new upcoming iPhone 13 seems to be a pretty hot topic, and we also seem to hear more and more every single day as we get closer to the September event. Recently, we’ve heard about the iPhone 13 series to cost the same as the 12 series. Today, Sonny Dickson, a leaker, has shared a few new dummy models on Twitter of the upcoming flagship series.

The new dummy models showcase the repositionsed camera bump on the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models, while the camera bump seems slightly larger on the larger Pro Max model. The Pro Max will also have a new wide angle sensor with a lot of improvements. The overall design is expected to remain very similar to the 12 series, however it might be a little thicker, with larger camera bumps. This could be as a result of a rumored inclusion of sensor-shift stabilization for the entire lineup.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro phone cases renders. Note the notch and camera placement. Available at end of month! pic.twitter.com/lYRaVDixLc — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 12, 2021

Another leak from Sonny Dickson has also shown off the devices with smaller notches, and the case renders also yet again confirmed the new camera setup. The display for the Pro devices is expected to support 120Hz fast refresh rate, while the standard iPhone 13 and Mini models will stick to 60Hz. The batteries might also be larger in the Pro series, since the higher refresh rate displays consume more power.

The iPhone 13 series devices will be released sometime in September. We have already seen signs of the new flagship devices to be in the making, multiple upcoming models were certified into the EEC database. We are also expecting to see a brand new iPhone 13 model, despite the fact that production of the 12 Mini series has already shut down.

What are your thoughts about the small changes, coming to the iPhone 13 series? Will you consider upgrading from your current device? Let us know in the comments!