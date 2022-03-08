New iPhone 13 Colors announced, coming March 18th

At its Peek Performance Event on Tuesday, 8th March, Apple announced the addition of two new colors to its iPhone 13 Series. The announcement was prefaced by how the lineup features some of the best cameras available and offers unmatched performance. Following this with the cinematics that Apple is known for, the OEM introduced two new colors for the iPhone 13 lineup. The green color iPhone 13 showcased was part of renders that were leaked just before launch.

These new additions push the total available colors for iPhone 13 to six, whereas for the first time we have five options to pick from for the iPhone Pro Series. Both, iPhone 13 in Green, and iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green will be available for pre-orders, starting this Friday, 11th March. We presume they will continue to be available for their traditional retail price, starting at $699 for iPhone 13 mini, $799 for iPhone 13, $999 for iPhone 13 Pro, and $1099 for iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In case you miss out on pre-orders, Apple did mention these devices will be available in-store from 18th March — which is also the day you can expect pre-order deliveries to take place.

The Peek Performance Event also showcased the heavily rumored 3rd generation iPhone SE, and to learn more about it, make sure to check out Roland's post on Pocketnow.