We have quite a hand full of rumors claiming that the new iPhone 12 lineup will arrive without a pair of EarPods and 5W chargers, and one of the main reasons for this is the fact that Apple may be trying to cut costs. However, the latest rumors suggest that these new devices could get to be more expensive than the current iPhone 11 lineup.

According to a research note by analyst Jeff Pu, the new iPhone 12 won’t be as affordable as we expected. The new entry-level 5.4-inch model could start at $749, $50 more expensive than the entry-level iPhone 11. Pu explains that this price hike would be a result of getting 5G and OLED panels in these new phones, but he expects that this price will be accepted by customers, and will not affect demand. However, let’s keep in mind that these new devices are also expected to arrive without a “free” charger and EarPods. Further, he believes that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will probably arrive with a $799 or %849 price tag, meaning a $100 to $150 difference.

Source MacRumors