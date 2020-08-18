New alleged images of the iPhone 12 design have been leaked. They show us what could be the 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch sizes of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro may look like, and they look a lot like the iPhone 4.

We have started to receive dummy images of the new iPhone 12 lineup thanks to case makers. These last images show us every variant of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. These dummy units are used by case makers to create new accessories before the devices are launched, so they don’t show us as many details as possible. However, we can see that these new devices will have a similar design to the one found in the iPhone 4.

Source 9to5Mac