We have plenty of rumors concerning 2020 iPhones. Some say that they will come with 5G connectivity, maybe the return of Touch ID. Some are even speculating with a redesign for the iPhone 12, and if this last rumor is true, the latest leaked renders may give us an idea of what to expect.

The new iPhone 12 could drop rounded edges and go back to a design similar to the one on the iPhone 5. Maybe that’s a bold statement, but if you look at the latest iPad Pro models, this idea may not sound so crazy. The iPhone 5 has been a fan favorite for years, and according to predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo, this design may influence the upcoming iPhone lineup. The guys at PhoneArena have used all the information available and have created several renders of a new iPhone 12 that looks great. The notch would still be present, even though it would be fairly smaller. Its camera arrangement would also include a ToF sensor, even though it may not be as large as the one we see in these images.

Source: Phone Arena

Via: BGR