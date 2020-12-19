We have been getting a very great number of rumors concerning Apple’s plans for future iPads. We have seen information claiming that we will soon get an iPad refresh that would give us a 10.5-inch display and a better processor as soon as next year, and we have also seen rumors suggesting that we may get them with mini-LED displays in the first half of 2021. However, we have also seen rumors saying that we may also get iPads with OLED displays next year, but the latest report says otherwise.

According to Barclay’s analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley, and Tim Long, a new iPad with an OLED display may not arrive in 2021. This information comes from a research note, which also claims that we may get to see an iPad with an OLED display until 2022, at the earliest. This new timeframe offered by Barclays seems to make more sense since there would be no real reason to switch to OLED just one year after making the transition to micro-LED displays.

Apple is already using OLED displays in its iPhones since 2017 when it released the iPhone X, and it is also using this technology in recent Apple Watch models. Getting a new iPad with an OLED display would give us higher brightness levels, improved contrast, wider viewing angles, increased power efficiency, and more, but we will have to wait and see what mini-LED displays have to offer for at least one year.

The last major update received in an iPad Pro model was back in 2017 when we received a redesign that featured slimmer bezels, a new USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector, and Face ID. However, the latest refresh gave us a more powerful iPad Pro with an A12Z Bionic processor, an Ultra-Wide camera, a LiDAR scanner, and better speakers.

