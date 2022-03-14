New iPad Pro models could feature OLED displays

Apple has been stepping up its game. The company recently launched new jaw-dropping products, including a new Mac Studio, the Studio Display, iPhone SE refresh, and a more potent iPad Air with an M1 processor. However, it doesn’t plan on stopping there, as rumors claim that we may soon get new Macs with M2 processors, and it seems that we may also get a new iPad Pro refresh that would sport an OLED display on both its 11 and 12.9-inch size options.

According to Ross Young, Apple plans to launch new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays. This information was spotted on a report posted on Display Supply Chain Consultants’ blog. He wrote that “looking at tablets beyond 2022, we expect to see Apple shake-up this category again by launching OLED iPad Pros.”

“LG Display was currently developing two models of OLED panels that it aiming to supply to Apple’s iPads launching in the future, TheElec has learned. LG Display was developing 12.9-inch and 11-inch models, sources said. The company was the exclusive developer of the 12.9-inch model, they said. Samsung Display is also working on developing its own version for the 11-inch model, they added, as previously reported by TheElec.”

This information also cites an article posted by The Elec, claiming that LG display is currently working on OLED panels to supply Apple’s needs in the future. However, LG wouldn’t be the only company in charge of producing OLED displays for future iPad Pro models, as The Elec claims that Samsung is also working to supply panels for the smaller 11-inch model, while LG would be the one in charge of producing the larger 12.9-inch OLED panels. Unfortunately, this report suggests that these new iPad Pro models with OLED displays may arrive until 2024, which means we must wait a while before confirming whether this information is real or not.

The report also claims that these new OLED panels would use LTPO technology and thin-film transistors in two-stack tandem OLED panels. This would allow these new iPad Pro models to have double the brightness and up to 4x longer lifespan compared to the one we receive on the devices with single-stack OLED panels. Also, this would help Apple to include variable refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz, which would also help with power efficiency.

