The new iPad Pro could feature Apple’s M2 chip and MagSafe charging

Apple recently launched the new fifth-generation iPad Air with an M1 processor under the hood, which means this new iPad is almost as potent as the current iPad Pro models. However, it seems that Cupertino wants to increase the power difference between its tablets, as a new rumor claims that the new iPad Pro will launch later in 2022, and it could feature a new M2 chip.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new generation iPad Pro models will arrive in the fall, and it seems that they may also arrive with some important upgrades. He believes that Apple will launch these new models sometime between September and November, making them part of “the wildest array of new hardware products in its history,” as he claims that these new models will feature Apple’s new M2 chip and MagSafe charging.

Further, the new models are also expected to have the same 8-core CPU found in the M1, but these new models would have more GOU cores, as we could get 9 and 10-core GPU options, which is better than the 7 and 8-core options available in Apple’s M1 chip. These changes would also help the processor be faster and more power-efficient, thanks to TSMC’s 4nm process.

Apple usually takes between 13 and 16 months to launch new iPad Pro models, so it seems that we could see these new tablets sharing the spotlight with the iPhone 14 lineup, which is also expected to arrive in September or somewhere around that time.

Via: MacRumors