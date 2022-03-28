We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Tablets

The new iPad Pro could feature Apple’s M2 chip and MagSafe charging

By Samuel Martinez March 28, 2022, 8:00 pm
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Featured Image Source: 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Apple recently launched the new fifth-generation iPad Air with an M1 processor under the hood, which means this new iPad is almost as potent as the current iPad Pro models. However, it seems that Cupertino wants to increase the power difference between its tablets, as a new rumor claims that the new iPad Pro will launch later in 2022, and it could feature a new M2 chip.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new generation iPad Pro models will arrive in the fall, and it seems that they may also arrive with some important upgrades. He believes that Apple will launch these new models sometime between September and November, making them part of “the wildest array of new hardware products in its history,” as he claims that these new models will feature Apple’s new M2 chip and MagSafe charging.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Further, the new models are also expected to have the same 8-core CPU found in the M1, but these new models would have more GOU cores, as we could get 9 and 10-core GPU options, which is better than the 7 and 8-core options available in Apple’s M1 chip. These changes would also help the processor be faster and more power-efficient, thanks to TSMC’s 4nm process.

Apple usually takes between 13 and 16 months to launch new iPad Pro models, so it seems that we could see these new tablets sharing the spotlight with the iPhone 14 lineup, which is also expected to arrive in September or somewhere around that time.

Via: MacRumors

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

OnePlus 10 Pro appears on German website for €899

A user found that the Germany MediaMarkt retailer already contains the OnePlus 10 Pro listing, revealing the configuration, color, and price. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to cost the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro when it launched.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 28, 2022, 12:21 pm
Phones

iPhone 14 Pro camera larger than iPhone 13, report claims

According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's next-gen flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro, will have cameras larger than the iPhone 13 Pro cameras. Learn what Kuo has said about the camera on iPhone 14 here.

By Sanuj Bhatia March 28, 2022, 12:25 am