New iPad and iPad mini 5 could be launched in the first half of 2019

Last year we received information from Ming-Chi Kuo that announced the possible arrival of a new iPad mini. Now a new report from Digitimes confirms that information, and it also makes us believe its launch will happen in the next few months.

Apparently, touchscreen suppliers are getting ready to provide the necessary components that will come in the new iOS devices sometime during the first half of 2019. These devices could be the iPad mini 5 and a new entry-level iPad. The regular 9.7” iPad would be replaced by a new 10” model. Apple usually launches iPads during March or April, so hopefully, we will soon get an invitation from Apple to see the launch of these new iPad models.

