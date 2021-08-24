We have been expecting several new products from Apple, and it seems that they are getting closer to arrive. Some rumors even suggest that we may get more than one major Apple event in what’s left of 2021. This information is relatively easy to believe, as we are expecting to receive a new iPhone 13 series, new Apple Watches, a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it seems that a new entry-level iPad may also be on the way.

According to a report from Digitimes, we could soon get an iPad refresh. The new model would be the 9 generation of the entry-level iPad, and it could arrive in September without significant changes, or at least as far as design goes. However, this new gen-9 iPad could manage to boost overall shipments to around 60 million units.

“Apple’s 9th-generation inexpensive iPad slated for launch in September may not come with significant design changes, but is still expected to boost Apple’s overall iPad shipments to as many as 60 million units this year, according to industry sources.”

This report believes that sales numbers of the upcoming iPad will get boosted thanks to the ongoing pandemic. Cupertino could also believe that it is the best moment to launch a new iPad mini, as it would allow users to choose between a new low-cost iPad and a more expensive variant. Previous rumors also claim that Apple is considering dropping aluminum in favor of a titanium chassis for future iPads, even though we will have to wait quite a while to see this happen, as this change would be a pricy one.

“The new iPad will also equip with aluminum-alloy chassis that will be processed by PVD. The sources also revealed that Apple is also considering equipping iPads with titanium-based metal chassis, but the high costs for doing so may not be economical at the moment.”

Even though the new iPad 9 may not look very different from the current-gen 8 model, it may be more powerful, previous rumors suggest that it would arrive with a more powerful processor, and it seems that it could also be a bit thinner than its predecessor.

Source DigiTimes

Via Redmon Pie