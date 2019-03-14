iOS

Taiwan firms prepare to mass-produce new iPad, AirPods

A recent DigiTimes report suggests that Taiwan-based PCB (Printed Circuit Boards) manufacturers are preparing to mass-produce new Apple products. Flexium Interconnect and Zhen Ding Technology are flexible PCB manufacturers, and are reportedly gearing up to mass-produce the new iPad tablets. Meanwhile, Compeq Manufacturing and Unitech PCB, suppliers of rigid-flex boards, are preparing to supply them for next-generation AirPods.

Sources cited by DigiTimes claim that the new iPad models, as well as the AirPods, will be officially introduced at Apple’s March 25 event, which will revolve around Apple Video, the iPhone-maker’s movie streaming service.

Same sources mentioned that Flexium Interconnect and Zhen Ding Technology will benefit from supplying flexible PCBs for Apple’s new iPad, as the orders will “offset a slowdown in shipments for the iPhones in the first half of 2019“.

