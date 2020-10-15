We have been waiting for Apple’s latest iPad Air for quite some time now. The tablet was announced during Apple’s September event, but it’s still not available. However, new rumors suggest that it will arrive in the upcoming days.

The latest iPad Air with a larger 10.9-inch display and the latest A14 Bionic processor may be inching closer to its release. Apple had already announced that its first iPad to feature Touch ID built into the power button would be available sometime in October, but it never gave an official date. Now, a new rumor claims that the device could arrive on Friday, October 23. This rumor gains credibility as the iPad Air’s cellular version has recently received the FCC approval in the United States. WiFi-only versions received approval last month. This certification was spotted by the guys over at MyHealthyApple.com, but good news don’t stop there.

If rumors are on point, we could see the new iPad Air start pre-orders as soon as tomorrow. Let’s remember that the latest models come with 64GB and 256GB storage options, and they start at $599 for the WiFi-only models, while cellular connectivity will cost you $729.

A new Apple tablet device got approved by FCC this morning. Any clues? @rsgnl @markgurman . Showed up along with some of the new iPhone FCC auth. pic.twitter.com/X2ibz57Otv — MyHealthyApple (@_MyHealthyApple) October 15, 2020

Previous rumors also mentioned the possibility of Apple Stores receiving the first shipments of the iPad Air. Still, it is also believed that Apple was waiting until after the launch of the latest iPhone 12 lineup to release this iPad that ditches the lightning port to include a USB-C connector.

We have a couple of posts that mention the iPad Air 4 benchmark listings, which lets us see its impressive performance and a post that will put you up to date on everything you need to know about the tablet before its possible market release. What about you, are you planning on getting one for yourself?

Source MacRumors