It seems that the new iPad Air may follow in the footsteps of the most recent iPhone SE, giving tons of power to Apple users, but for a very attractive price tag.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple may also be planning on giving a new iPad Air that would include a 10.8-inch display and an Apple A13 chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone SE 2020. The price of this new iPad would fall between the $500 and $330, which are the price tags on the 2019 iPad Air with an A12 chipset, and the 10.2-inch iPad, respectively.

It is also rumored that this may be the first non-Pro iPad to include a USB-C port instead of Lightning, and it could also feature Magic Keyboard support. To make things even more compelling, Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that these new iPads will come bundled with the new 20W chargers, or at least we hope we get a charger in the box after rumors suggest that the new iPhone will arrive without one.

Soource GSM Arena