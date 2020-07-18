We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

It seems that the new iPad Air may follow in the footsteps of the most recent iPhone SE, giving tons of power to Apple users, but for a very attractive price tag.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, Apple may also be planning on giving a new iPad Air that would include a 10.8-inch display and an Apple A13 chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone SE 2020. The price of this new iPad would fall between the $500 and $330, which are the price tags on the 2019 iPad Air with an A12 chipset, and the 10.2-inch iPad, respectively.

It is also rumored that this may be the first non-Pro iPad to include a USB-C port instead of Lightning, and it could also feature Magic Keyboard support. To make things even more compelling, Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that these new iPads will come bundled with the new 20W chargers, or at least we hope we get a charger in the box after rumors suggest that the new iPhone will arrive without one.

Soource GSM Arena

