Apple is announcing a host of new products at its Time Flies event. It just announced the Apple Watch Series 6, and Watch SE. Now, moving to iPads, the company is updating its vanilla and Air lineup of the tablets. The new iPad Air has evolved to look like the iPad Pro 2018. It comes with thinner bezels, with “precisely machined” top button. The new iPad Air is being made available in five color options including the new Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue finish, in addition to Space Gray and Silver.

The new Apple iPad Air features a 10.9-inch 2360 x 1640 resolution Liquid Retina display with 3.8M pixels on the screen. It supports P3 wide color gamut and Truetone technology. The updated Touch ID is integrated into the top button. It is built with laser-cut sapphire crystal and supports Apple Pay.

The tablet is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic processor that is based on 5nm process technology. It is built from 11.8 billion transistors. It has 6 CPU cores (4 high efficiency cores and 2 high power cores). and 4 GPU Cores, which translates to a 30% increase in graphics performance and 2X faster graphics performance than the standard laptop.

As for the optics, the new iPad Air sports a 12MP rear camera with an f1.8 aperture that is the same as the iPad Pro. Plus, there’s a 7MP HD facetime camera. The new iPad Air comes equipped with Stereo speakers in the landscape. It supports Apple Pencil 2, which attaches to the side, and is compatible with Magic Keyboard. The company is touting 10 hours of battery life on its updated product.

The new iPad Air price starts at $599, and it will go on sale next month.