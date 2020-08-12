Galaxy Z Fold 2
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We know that every new device is usually better than its predecessor, but we don’t usually see them compared against each other. This time, we get new images that show some significant differences between the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the original Fold.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was announced during the last Galaxy Unpacked event. This device looks stunning, and it also includes important upgrades that make it better than the Galaxy Fold, but just how different are these devices? We received new images that point out great differences, starting with their displays. The external display on the Z Fold 2 is larger than the one on the original Fold. It also includes a punch-hole selfie camera on both displays to get rid of the notch. Now, a difference that may not be appreciated at plain sight is the new device’s dimensions. The Galaxy Fold measures 17.1mm and 15.7mm at its thinnest point while the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 measures 16.8mm and 13.8mm. We have a full list of specs and availability dates, so follow the link if you’re interested in getting yours.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Note20 gets gorgeous new Mystic Red and Mystic Blue color options
The two new color options of the Galaxy Note20 are currently being offered as carrier-exclusive trims in South Korea.
Pocketnow Daily: Apple Confirms iPhone 12 Delays… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the iPhone 12 delays confirmed by Apple, global smartphone shipments, the Google Pixel 5a, and more.
POCO F2 Pro
POCO’s OnePlus Nord competitor could be coming soon
There is no information on the exact launch date of the handset.