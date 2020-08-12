We know that every new device is usually better than its predecessor, but we don’t usually see them compared against each other. This time, we get new images that show some significant differences between the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the original Fold.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was announced during the last Galaxy Unpacked event. This device looks stunning, and it also includes important upgrades that make it better than the Galaxy Fold, but just how different are these devices? We received new images that point out great differences, starting with their displays. The external display on the Z Fold 2 is larger than the one on the original Fold. It also includes a punch-hole selfie camera on both displays to get rid of the notch. Now, a difference that may not be appreciated at plain sight is the new device’s dimensions. The Galaxy Fold measures 17.1mm and 15.7mm at its thinnest point while the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 measures 16.8mm and 13.8mm. We have a full list of specs and availability dates, so follow the link if you’re interested in getting yours.

Source SamMobile