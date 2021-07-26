The Microsoft Surface Duo may not be the most popular smartphone out there, which explains why it’s always on sale at Amazon.com. Indeed, the device has several interesting features, such as two displays, a thin and light design with a revolutionary 360-degree hinge, and more. However, Microsoft may be getting ready for round two, as recent leaks of what could be the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 reveal a nice upgrade.

We have some rather interesting, leaked images of what could be the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2. The new device is expected to arrive this fall, or sometime in September or October, to be a bit more specific. Now, the image’s source is unclear, but the guys from Windows Central can confirm that they are the real deal.

According to these images, the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 could arrive with a triple camera setup that may include an Ultrawide, a telephoto, and a standard camera lens. The new Duo 2 is also expected to get a frosted glass finish on the outside, with white and black color options to choose from. The fingerprint reader is nowhere to be found, so this means that Microsoft may have decided to embed it into the power button.

The new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G support, and NFC for wireless payments. Now, all of these improvements make the new Duo 2 a more compelling smartphone, as it packs better hardware when compared to its predecessor that arrived with outdated specs at launch and a crazy price tag.

Apart from the new and massive camera hump on the back, the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 looks identical to its predecessor, which means that it could be just as fragile as its predecessor. The new camera hump may also get in the way when trying to fold the device all the way around, but at least we hope that we get better results, as the original Duo’s camera performance was anything but great.

Source Windows Central

Via 9to5Mac