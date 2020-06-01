A recent report from Macotakara shows what seems to be iPhone 12 dummies. These alleged dummy units include every single variant of the upcoming iPhone 12 series and show us that the devices would have to relocate its SIM card slot to make room for the new Qualcomm antenna module.

According to several rumors, we know that there will be several iPhone 12 devices this year. We would get two 6.1-inch devices, a 6.7-inch premium model, and an entry 5.4-inch device, all of them with OLED displays and a design that resembles that we saw in the iPhone 4. According to the supply chain blog Macotakara, the SIM tray in these devices would be located on the side of the volume controls. This change may be the new Qualcomm 5G antenna that is now placed where the SIM tray is found in current iPhone devices. However, the source of this leak comes from Alibaba, so it may have to be taken with some salt.

Source 9to5Mac

Via Macotakara