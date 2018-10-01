Android

We will soon get a new Huawei Watch, it just passed by the FCC

The last Huawei Watch was launched some time ago, and we have been waiting for an update. Huawei had stated that there was not going to be a launch of a new smartwatch anytime soon earlier this year, but the FCC makes us believe otherwise.

A new Huawei Watch with the model number ‘FTN-B19’ has just passed by the FCC, and it gives us some details of its hardware. We are going to get NFC and GPS, but apparently, cellular connectivity isn’t going to be included, in this model at least. It will also bring a charging dock with USB-C and a 410mAh battery. We also expect this new smartwatch to include the new Wear 3100 processor. As for its features, we only know that it will have scientific sleep tracking, but we hope to see new functions soon.

