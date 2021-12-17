New HUAWEI smart glasses powered by HarmonyOS are coming on December 23

HUAWEI will officially launch several new products at its December 23 event, including the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, and possibly even the HUAWEI Watch D smartwatch. The company is also expected to unveil a pair of smart glasses that is rumored to be running HarmonyOS.

Smart glasses took off in recent years, and we’ve already seen several companies join the market, including Meta’s (formerly known as Facebook), Ray-Ban smart glasses, Razer’s Anzu, TCL’s Thunderbird, Snapchat Spectacles, and so much more. Huawei has already joined the market back in 2019 when it announced its first smart glasses in partnership with Gentle Monster – although the new smart glasses appear to be made by HUAWEI only.

The new glasses from HUAWEI will have bone conductive speakers built into the temples, and the glasses will boot an embedded version of HarmonyOS (via SparrowNews). The operating system will likely be a lightweight version, possibly supporting voice commands and have tight integration with other Harmony running products such as smartphones and smartwatches.

Both of the lenses on the smart glass can be detached, and re-attached easily, making it simple to swap out with shades or even new glasses. This could likely reduce the costs of requiring the user to buy a new frame or a brand new device often, and it seems like a seamless method.

We don’t know what features the glasses may have, but users will likely be able to listen to music, directions, and possibly even make calls. The frame doesn’t seem to have a camera, nor are there any screens or projectors that would allow AR content to be displayed. We don’t know when the new HUAWEI smart glasses will become available, and in what regions, it remains to be seen if it will ever leave China.

What are your thoughts about HUAWEI’s new smart glasses? Would you be interested in trying one out? Let us know in the comments!