We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Smart Devices

New HUAWEI smart glasses powered by HarmonyOS are coming on December 23

By Roland Udvarlaki December 17, 2021, 8:00 am
HUAWEI Smart Glasses running HarmonyOS Source: HUAWEI

HUAWEI will officially launch several new products at its December 23 event, including the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, and possibly even the HUAWEI Watch D smartwatch. The company is also expected to unveil a pair of smart glasses that is rumored to be running HarmonyOS.

Smart glasses took off in recent years, and we’ve already seen several companies join the market, including Meta’s (formerly known as Facebook), Ray-Ban smart glasses, Razer’s Anzu, TCL’s Thunderbird, Snapchat Spectacles, and so much more. Huawei has already joined the market back in 2019 when it announced its first smart glasses in partnership with Gentle Monster – although the new smart glasses appear to be made by HUAWEI only.

The new glasses from HUAWEI will have bone conductive speakers built into the temples, and the glasses will boot an embedded version of HarmonyOS (via SparrowNews). The operating system will likely be a lightweight version, possibly supporting voice commands and have tight integration with other Harmony running products such as smartphones and smartwatches.

Both of the lenses on the smart glass can be detached, and re-attached easily, making it simple to swap out with shades or even new glasses. This could likely reduce the costs of requiring the user to buy a new frame or a brand new device often, and it seems like a seamless method.

We don’t know what features the glasses may have, but users will likely be able to listen to music, directions, and possibly even make calls. The frame doesn’t seem to have a camera, nor are there any screens or projectors that would allow AR content to be displayed. We don’t know when the new HUAWEI smart glasses will become available, and in what regions, it remains to be seen if it will ever leave China.

What are your thoughts about HUAWEI’s new smart glasses? Would you be interested in trying one out? Let us know in the comments!

Read More

 Components

MediaTek launches flagship Dimensity 9000 chip

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is one of the most anticipated chipsets of 2021. The new Dimensity 9000 chipset will be in the next generation of flagship smartphones from companies such as OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 2:00 am

Latest Articles

 Apps

Your Instagram Stories could be longer soon

The Meta-owned social media platform has recently started testing out longer video story segments that would let users record and post Instagram Stories videos for up to 60-seconds.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 9:00 am
Android

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders reveal specs and design

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE appears very similar to the existing Nord 2 smartphone. The device will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek 900 5G chip, and it will have a new camera setup.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 7:30 am
Android

This is the upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket flip phone

The upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket will take on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, focusing on a compact and stylish design. The clamshell can take selfies using the outer display and stand at various angles.

By Roland Udvarlaki December 16, 2021, 6:30 am

Search