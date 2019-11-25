huawei matepad pro render
The Huawei MatePad Pro should be announced today, November 25, according to a company teaser posted roughly about two weeks ago.

The device was initially leaked as the MediaPad M7, but, while its name changed to MatePad Pro, the general aspect remained the same.

This new leak we’re looking at confirms the dual-camera setup on the back, and reveals a new green color option. The Harman Kardon branding is seen on the back, which is not a surprise, as previous MediaPad tablets shipped with tuned audio as well.

The front should feature a punch-hole for the selfie camera, reduced bezels, and a possible in-display fingerprint scanner. There will also be an M-Pen accessory, and some sort of keyboard cover, which might or might not be made by Huawei.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as the device goes official.

