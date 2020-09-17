Huawei’s future would seem bright after everything the company has announced during its latest HDC if it weren’t for the whole US-China trade war. Still, the company is trying to look for options to keep growing and keep delivering excellent products. Maybe this year’s most expected Huawei device is the upcoming Huawei Mate 40, but new rumors suggest that we will have to wait until next year to see its launch.

Many believed that Huawei would announce the new Kirin 9000 chipset at its latest appearance during IFA 2020, which would then lead to the launch of the Huawei Mate 40 series. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the first one, and the Mate 40 could make us wait until next year. According to Evan Blass, the Huawei Mate 40 would make a global launch until 2021. Still, we’re not sure if this affects the launch in every market or everything outside of China since the Mate 40 is still expected to be available in its homeland this year.

Sounds like, if you're waiting on the Huawei Mate40 series, you won't be able to get your hands on one until next year… — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 13, 2020

The launch of the Mate 40’s predecessor in China took place back on September 2019, with a later launch in November for the European market, expanding to more markets late in January, but that was when Huawei didn’t have so many restrictions that are now blocking several of its suppliers. Now the Huawei Mate 40 is expected to follow the same launch pattern as the Mate 30, but it will take longer for this device to be available worldwide.

The reason for this delay is not so clear, but we can believe that the Huawei ban may have something to do with it. The company will stop working with TSMC starting tomorrow, and it will lose OLED display suppliers Samsung and LG, even though they still have BOE. Now, another reason may the limited global demand, as Huawei phones haven’t received that much love outside of China after they lost Google services. However, let’s remember that these are rumors, which should always be taken with some salt.

We've got some exciting news for you…

The next-generation #HuaweiMate is coming soon – Stay tuned! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6QGgZFz1zJ — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) September 15, 2020

The Huawei Mobile UK Twitter account recently posted that the new Huawei Mate 40 will be unveiled soon. Further, leakster Roland Quandt believes that the device will be presented in a live stream that may happen around mid-October. This launch would be focused on the Chinese market. These new devices are also expected to feature the new Kirin 9000, well, at least the Mate 40 Pro and the Mate 40 Pro+, while the regular Mate 40 would feature a Kirin 9000E. The Kirin 9000 is also said to be the first 5nm chipset to feature an integrated 5G modem.

