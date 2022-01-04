New HP laptop, desktop, and monitor line-up announced at CES 2022

HP today announced several new devices that aim to help people work remotely from anywhere. HP’s main theme during this CES 2022 was hybrid work. The new products from the company help people collaborate with meaningful experiences for hybrid work, and several products focus on additional features and sensors.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise

The new HP Elite Dragonfly G3 comes with Windows 11, and it weighs less than 1kg (2.2 lbs). It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel Processor, and it has a 13.5-inch (FHD panel) clamshell design with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It has B&O tuned speakers, and it features AI-based noise reduction 2.0 to enhance audio, even while wearing a mask. HP promises a long battery life with the built-in 45WHr or 68WHr batteries (model dependant). The devices also feature 65W or 100W fast charging. The Elite Dragonfly G3 will be available in Slate Blue and Natural Silver colors.

The new HP Dragonfly Chromebook offers the world’s first haptic trackpad on a Chromebook, providing faster response times. The laptop features a 360-degree design enhanced by HP Presence. It comes with a 5MP camera and four speakers tuned by B&O. It’s also touch-optimized and lets users use the optional magnetic pan that can attach and charge wirelessly on the side of the device.

HP Presence

HP added several new features to its HP Presence device that lets teams make hassle-free conference calls. HP added extra software features such as customizing how people show up in meetings with the Appearance Filter. myHP also provides a single dashboard to control and customize the experience, with video settings and more.

HP E24m, E27m, and E34m Conference Monitors

HP Z40c G3 and HP Z34c G3 Curved Displays

HP also announced three new conference monitors that come with 5MP tiltable privacy web cameras. Each new camera comes with improved lighting sensors, support for Windows Hello login, noise-canceling microphones, and front-firing speakers. All of the new monitors are Zoom certified and allow easy connection via USB-C cable for a clutter-free desk.

HP claims that the new curved displays are made for creators and power users who want to replace their dual monitor setup with one large color-accurate display. The Z40c G3 Curved display is the world’s largest conferencing monitor with an integrated 4K web camera and a 40-inch screen. The monitor also features a Thunderbolt 3 connection that HP claims can charge two PCs simultaneously.

HP Laptops

HP Elite x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 are thin and light portable devices with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new laptops feature 14-inch FHD panels, and are powered by 12th Generation Intel processors. Both of the devices feature new 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports that allow for fast charging, and they feature four stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

and are thin and light portable devices with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new laptops feature 14-inch FHD panels, and are powered by 12th Generation Intel processors. Both of the devices feature new 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports that allow for fast charging, and they feature four stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. HP EliteBook 800 G9 Series PCs are designed with a slim profile in mind and have a thin and slim chassis. The displays feature a 16:10 aspect ratio and have a 5MP camera built-in with HP Presence, and the speakers are fine-tuned by B&O for a more immersive audio experience. The new devices also feature optional 5G connectivity.

Series PCs are designed with a slim profile in mind and have a thin and slim chassis. The displays feature a 16:10 aspect ratio and have a 5MP camera built-in with HP Presence, and the speakers are fine-tuned by B&O for a more immersive audio experience. The new devices also feature optional 5G connectivity. The new HP EliteBook 600 G9 Series and EliteBook 400 G9 Series are both powerful and come with great performance and durable design. HP claims its best suited for commercial and business uses.

and Series are both powerful and come with great performance and durable design. HP claims its best suited for commercial and business uses. The new HP ZBook Firefly 14 G9 and Firefly 16 G9 offer a “professional-level performance” and an AI-enhanced webcam to improve performance. The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, and they’re powered by the next generation of Intel Core processors and the NVIDIA T550 laptop GPU that can be configured with up to 64GB of memory.**

HP Desktops