The new Fan Edition version of the S20 is scheduled to be announced on the next Galaxy Unpacked For Every Fan event on September 23, but recent leaks and rumors have told us just about everything we would want to know about this new device. Just yesterday, we saw some hands-on pictures of the phone, but now we get a complete video that shows us every detail of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is just days away from its official launch, but we basically know everything there is to know about the device. Now, we have a new video of the Galaxy S20 FE at YouTube channel JimmyisPromo. He walks us through every important detail of the device, and he also takes the time to compare the Galaxy S20 FE to the regular Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This video comes to confirm tons of the rumors which have been related to the Galaxy S20 FE. First, he claims that this will be an aggressively priced device that may arrive with a $699 or $750 price tag, depending on the storage space you want to get. He also shows us every single side of the phone, pointing out that it will not feature a headphone jack. On the positive side, he mentions that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will include a similar camera to the one found in the vanilla Galaxy S20 that is a couple of hundred bucks more expensive than this version. Just don’t expect to find a ToF camera sensor in this device.

Now, we are still waiting for information regarding availability for the 5G and the 4G versions of the device, as we know that the 5G variant will be the version to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. In contrast, the LTE-only version will be stuck with Exynos processors.

Source SamMobile