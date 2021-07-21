New Google Play Store updates to Wear Os

Wear OS 3.0 and compatible smartwatches are around the corner. Google is working on improving the existing platform and is working on bringing a number of updates and improvements to the platform.

The latest addition allows you to install applications from your phone’s Google Play Store, making it far easier to search, filter, and download new applications and watch faces to your smartwatch. The Play Store will now feature an improved search feature and add “Watch” or “Watch Faces” to help narrow down the number of results that you may get when searching for new interfaces.

That’s not the only change that’s coming to smartwatches, the Google Play Store is also getting a brand new Material You redesign that’ll feature a new UI with new colors, layout, and more. Those changes have started to roll out to more devices, but as always, these changes are happening in phases, so it may take a while to receive and see the new changes.

Additionally, a new way to make purchases will also be coming to the platform. The Play Store will now reliably prompt the purchase page to open on the Android smartphone, or for the URL to open in a web browser. This should provide a smoother experience, proving an easier way to complete a payment transaction.

Google says that the following updates will roll out to the Google Play Store on both Android smartphones and Wear OS smartwatches in the coming weeks. Also, the update will only be arriving to Wear OS by Google version 2.x and up, so make sure that your device is supported before checking for updates.

We’ll likely hear a lot more about the new Wear OS platform, and Google will also likely introduce a few more updates as we get closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, as well as the leaked Google Pixel smartwatch that is rumored to launch alongside the Pixel 6 series in October.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

