The new Google Pixel Fast Emergency Dialer can help you call emergency services quickly

Google is rolling out a new update to its Pixel smartphones that will allow them to reach emergency services quickly. Called Fast Emergency Dialer, the new feature will allow users to call local emergency services with a tap of a button.

Previously, to dial emergency services, users had to swipe up on the lock screen, tap emergency services and then dial the phone number they want to call. Now, with Fast Emergency Dialer, Google will show local emergency services as a button that can be called just by a tap — you won't need to manually put in the number.

The functionality was spotted by Android Police and then Esper's Mishaal Rahman shared a screenshot to show how the new emergency calling screen looks on Google Pixel. As we can see in the image above, you had to previously put in '911' to call emergency services in the US. But now, they can be reached by just sliding the button.

Most importantly, this feature isn't tied to a particular location. The emergency numbers will be updated based on your location — this can come in handy if you travel a lot. If you have a Google Pixel smartphone, you should start seeing the updated lock screen in the coming days. Multiple publications report that the feature could be a part of the company's March feature drop.

Source: AndroidPolice | Via: XDA Developers