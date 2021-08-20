We keep receiving more information about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series. The latest rumors suggest that we are going to get improved charging speeds and even a new Google Pixel Stand.

Google Pixel devices have been limited to 18-watt charging speeds for quite a while now. But it seems that things are about to change as the guys from 91mobiles suggest that we could get a significant boost in wired charging speeds. Their source, Indian leaker Yogesh Brar claims that the new Google Pixel 6 series could support up to 33W charging, which almost doubles the current charging speeds in most Pixel devices.

Further, Brar says that his sources at Google have seen several 33W power adapters at the company’s Mountain View headquarters. These charging bricks have been allegedly used for testing purposes, but they’ve also been sent back to their suppliers since they will not be included in the box of the new Google Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro.

Now, this information also suggests that we will get more charging solutions from Google that may be purchased separately later, starting with a 33W fast charging brick and a new version of the Google Pixel Stand that may also be launched with the new Google Pixel 6 series. Furthermore, this new Pixel Stand is rumored to come with built-in fans, which makes us believe that it could be able to deliver more power, which translates to faster wireless charging speeds.

91mobiles also mentions that we may have to wait a bit longer to see the arrival of the new foldable device from Google, as Yogesh Brar tells us that the Pixel Fold, or whatever it’s going to be called, has been delayed. He doesn’t hint at an exact launch time window for the new foldable device, but he believes that we may get a preview of this foldable phone during the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series launch event.

Source 91mobiles

Via Android Police