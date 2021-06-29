We are once again starting to get rumors about the new Google Pixel 5a. The last time we heard from this device was back in April when rumors suggested that the device was getting closer to follow the same fate as the Samsung Galaxy Note series in 2020. However, the latest information indicates that the successor of the Pixel 4a will indeed arrive, just later than expected.

The Google Pixel 5a was originally rumored to launch on June 11, and well, we’re just a couple of days away from July, and there’s no sign of Google’s affordable Pixel. Now, the reason for this delay is rather obvious. The ongoing chip shortage has already delayed the launch of a couple of devices, and it even threatened to cancel the launch of the Pixel 5a back in April. Jon Prosser used his Twitter account to suggest that Google would cancel the new upcoming device due to a worldwide chip shortage. However, Google went on record to confirm that we will get a new Google Pixel 5a, but that its launch would be limited to several markets.

The latest rumor claims that the new Google Pixel 5a should be announced in August, and it will also be released in the same month. Now, this device is only expected to become available in the United States and Japan, and it is still unclear whether this phone becomes available in more markets as time goes by.

The new Google Pixel 5a is expected to arrive with a 6.2-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor as the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a. And don’t expect a stunning design change, as the new Pixel 5a could arrive with the same design language as the Pixel 4a. so if you want a radical new look on your new Pixel phone, you may want to wait for the new Pixel 6 series.

