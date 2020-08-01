We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We don’t know everything behind the delay of the Google Pixel 4a, but we may finally see it launched on Monday. Now, we have received tons of rumors, leaks, videos, and more concerning the Pixel 3a successor, but this time we get an interesting spec list, more leaked images, and even a possible price tag for this device.

According to Ishan Agarwal, the new Google Pixel 4a will arrive with a $349 price tag in the United States. Upon purchase, you would receive a new Pixel 4a with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. You can also expect a 5,81-inch FHD+ HDR OLED display with a punch hole for the 8MP selfie camera. A 3,140mAh battery would be powering the 144×69.4×8.2mm device that will weight 143g.

Now, focusing on the Pixels 4a’s camera, we could get a 12.2MP (F/1.7) 77° FOV Dual Pixel Phase Detection Camera w/ OIS primary shooter that will be able to record video at 4K at 30fps, and 1080p video at 120fps. It is also supposed to include the Titan M security module, and it would be available in the US, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Canada. However, this device won’t come with 5G support. If you feel like you need 5G in your new Pixel, you could have to wait a bit longer, since a 5G version of this device would arrive with the next Pixel 5, but it would cost you $499.

Source 9to5Google

Via Twitter

