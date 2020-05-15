Pixel 4a

It seems that Google may give Apple a taste of its own. Apple may have stormed the market with the arrival of a new budget-friendly iPhone SE, but it seems that the new Google Pixel 4a may be better and more affordable than Apple’s offering.

The latest iPhone SE comes with 64GB in storage for $399, and a new leak from 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall, says that the Google Pixel 4a could arrive with the same 64GB in storage for $299, and you could even get the Pixel 4a with 128GB in storage for $349, which means $50 less than the iPhone SE’s starting price point. We recently saw the results of a performance test applied to a preproduction model of the Pixel 4a, and its results were promising.

