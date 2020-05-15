It seems that Google may give Apple a taste of its own. Apple may have stormed the market with the arrival of a new budget-friendly iPhone SE, but it seems that the new Google Pixel 4a may be better and more affordable than Apple’s offering.

heard Pixel 4a is going be $349 https://t.co/zaezMcTCDG — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 14, 2020

The latest iPhone SE comes with 64GB in storage for $399, and a new leak from 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall, says that the Google Pixel 4a could arrive with the same 64GB in storage for $299, and you could even get the Pixel 4a with 128GB in storage for $349, which means $50 less than the iPhone SE’s starting price point. We recently saw the results of a performance test applied to a preproduction model of the Pixel 4a, and its results were promising.

Source Android Central

Via Twitter