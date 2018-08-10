New Google Pixel 3 XL video leaked, this time in action

Ivan Luchkov does it again. He first posted some pictures of the Google Pixel 3 XL with a short unboxing video. Now, this Ukrainian blogger shows the device in every angle and while powered on to show more important information.

The rumors for the new Google Pixel 3 XL keep on coming. The last images and video provided by the Ukrainian blogger were considered fake, but now he presents a more detailed video with tons of information. This “Google Pixel 3” according to the Antutu app, has a 6.7” screen, a 3,430mAh battery, a single rear camera with 12.2MP and three front cameras with 8.1MP. You can watch the video and decide for yourself. Is this the real Google Pixel 3 XL?