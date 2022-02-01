Gmail to get a fresh paint-job later this month

Google's Gmail is probably the most used emailing service on earth. Over the past couple of years, Google has been changing the look of Gmail and adding new features here and there. The last time Gmail's UI was updated, Google added the integration of its Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and other Google apps to the mailing service. And now, in 2022, Google's updating the look of Gmail again for Workspace customers.

While the overall look remains the same (mostly), Google’s other messaging tools, such as Chat and Meet, have got their own large buttons on the left-hand side. Google is calling this view, "integrated view". Starting 8th February, specific Workspace customers will be able to opt in to test the new UI. By April, Google says, users who have not switched to the new will be switched over to the new layout. However, there will still be a setting available to revert back to the old view.

When enabled, the new navigation menu allows you to easily switch between your inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window. Notification bubbles make it easy to stay on top of what immediately needs your attention. When working in Chat and Spaces, you can view a full list of conversations and Spaces within a single screen, making it easier to navigate to and engage. When working in your inbox, you’ll be able to view the full array of Mail and Label options currently available in Gmail today.

Google has shown that it wants all of its apps to work seamlessly in one place. While there are already options available to do so, Google says the new UI allows for easy switching "between your inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window." All the Workspace services will be more integrated as well. Google says Chat messages will show up in Gmail's search with the new update.

Google says the new UI will be available for Workspace customers with a Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofit, G Suite Basic, or Business account. At the moment, the new UI won’t be available to the Workspace Essentials customers.

Google hasn't uttered a word if the new UI will be available to normal consumers (like you and me). In a statement to The Verge, Google said that the new layout would be "only available" to the account types it has mentioned in its blog post.

Source: Google | Via: The Verge