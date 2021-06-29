Every week we hear something new about the upcoming Galaxy Z foldable lineup, and recently we’ve also revealed official looking renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Today, we brought you some more renders that show off the Z Flip 3 in new color combinations and even more angles, to give you the full picture.

GizNext has brought us a number of new renders that show off the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in full. The collection of images leave nothing for the imagination and look like they could even be official ones, although let’s not get ahead of ourselves, lets just assume these are fan created.

The new renders show us how the outer display would look like on the Z Flip 3. This would likely be enough to have a quick glance at incoming notifications, control media, show the time and any upcoming events from your calendar. The display is reportedly measured at 1.9-inches, which is very tiny to use any apps comfortably.

The camera design on the rear looks a little similar to the Galaxy S21 series, except that the camera panel wouldn’t only apply to the camera unit, but instead go across the device, giving it a dual-tone look and finish. The Z Flip 3 is expected to come in eight new color options, including; Dark Green, Light Violet, Dark Blue, Pink, Black and White.

Samsung has confirmed that the new One UI Watch powered smartwatch is coming at the next unpacked event, which is set for later this summer. We’re not yet certain about the exact date, but all fingers point at an August launch event, where we’d also likely see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. There are also some rumors going around of the event being delayed until October.