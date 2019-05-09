Samsung will soon announce new Galaxy Fold launch date

After sending out e-mails to customers who pre-ordered the delayed Galaxy Fold smartphone, telling them they’d need to confirm their pre-order, or else it will be cancelled, Samsung’s CEO in shedding some light on an otherwise mysterious launch date for the phone. DJ Koh said Samsung will soon announce a new schedule plan for the phone’s availability in the United States.

Samsung has reviewed the defect caused from substances (that entered the device), and we will reach a conclusion today or tomorrow (on the launch) — DJ Koh

This is the first time DJ Koh talks about the issues, after the device’s launch date, scheduled for April 26, was indefinitely delayed. Early units were either exhibiting breaking screens, or particles entering between the display and the protective glass, rendering the display unusable.

DJ Koh believes that the device “will not be too late” to launch in the US, as Samsung is finalizing its inspection of the recalled devices, and hopefully fixes the issues before mass availability.