It seems that President Donald Trump is giving more time to ByteDance to close a possible sell of the US TikTok business. The president’s new executive order provides the company with 90 days, compared to the first period granted that would’ve expired on September 20. Now the company has until November 12 to close any possible operation.

President Trump also mentions that there’s credible evidence that ByteDance may take actions that threatens to impair the national security of the United States. A separate executive order was released last week, where Trump required all transactions between US companies and ByteDance to be terminated in 45 days, so this may end up being good news for TikTok. It gets more time to sell its US operations to a US company, such as Microsoft or Twitter.

The president has also told ByteDance to destroy all TikTok data associated with its user in the United States. Then it would have to inform the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States upon completing the task. However, the app may still be planning on using legal means to block Trump’s orders since they claim that they show no adherence to the law.

