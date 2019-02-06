Android

59 new emojis for 2019 become official

The Unicode Consortium just made it official what emojis will be officially supported for this year, for now. There are 59 new emojis added in total, which have 171 variants for gender and skin tone, making the new singular emojis total number 230.

You can check them all out here. They include accessibility-related ones, like wheelchairs, deaf people, or guide dogs. They include new food emojis, like falafel, onion, or garlic. They also include new animals, like the sloth, flamingo, or orangutan.

Just because they are official now, it doesn’t mean you’ll soon be using them. They should normally arrive in the last quarter of the year, when Apple and Google release new versions of their mobile operating systems (and, in case of Android, you’ll still have to wait for the updates to reach your phones). It’ll be worth the wait though, as you’ll be able to express yourselves even better via text.

