Amazon is continuously giving discounts to several Apple products. Just yesterday, we saw the 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, and the latest AirPods a day before that. However, deals don’t stop coming, and now they include the latest MacBook Air for less than $1,000.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Space Gray is available for $949.99, which means $149 in savings. The 256GB variant is going for $1,099.99 after a $199 discount.

The AirPods Pro are also getting a $14 discount. That means you will only have to pay $234.99, but keep in mind that they’re temporarily out of stock, and Amazon will e-mail you with an estimated delivery date if you believe you can wait.

Amazon products are also on sale. The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is available for $34.99 or $15 off its regular $50 price. The Echo Show 8 is $30 off, leaving it at $99.99, and the Echo Show 5 can also be yours for $69.99, after a $20.

Gamers also get their share of deals with the Razer BLACKWIDOW Essential mechanical gaming keyboard with green LED backlighting is $54.99, with $32 off.

