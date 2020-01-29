Today’s Amazon deals give us updates on some previous deals applied to more variants of the 10.2-inch iPad, a couple of laptops, and more.

The 10.2-inch iPad was recently mentioned in this selection of deals, but only the Wi-Fi only variants. Now, the 128GB options have a $99, which means that you can also go for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. In other words, you would only have to pay $459.99 for the 128GB storage variant, or you can go for the 32GB options that have $79 off, which means you would end up paying $249.99

The latest Mac mini is also on sale at Amazon. You can find the new Apple Mac mini with a 6-core Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage, and 8GB DDR4 RAM for $999.99, or $99 off its original price. However, there are deals that go up to $150 if you go for the Mac mini over at B&H.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop is $500 off its regular $2,500 price tag. This powerful gaming laptop includes a 17-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,999.99.

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 is also available if you don’t want that much power for gaming and other tasks. This Chromebook includes an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and it also includes a built-in pen that will let you write, sketch, edit, and more without the need for charging.