We may be getting new colors with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

We already have many color options to choose from in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. These options include Bright Black, Sapphire Blue, Cherry Pink, Emerald Green, and Aurora. Now, it seems that we might get two new colors to celebrate the Chinese new year.

DroidShout reports that Huawei could be getting ready to present the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with two new colors options, Fragrant Red and Comet Blue. Unfortunately, these colors might only be available in China. We could already have an idea of the Fragrant Red variant thanks to a post on Weibo, but we would have to wait until February 5th, when the Chinese New Year begins. The rest of the specs would remain the same, and we would also get the same software as current models.