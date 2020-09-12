The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has recently passed by a Chinese regulatory agency, and its new listing contains some of the device’s key specs.

Samsung has submitted the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G to be checked by China’s TENAA agency. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G appears with model number SM-G7810, and it will arrive with a 6.5-inch display, a 4,500mAh battery, which is also supposed to support 15W wired charging. The device will have 159.8×74.5×8.4mm dimensions, which means that it will be a bit smaller than the Galaxy S20+, but larger than the original Galaxy S20.

The listing also shows that the device will include Dual-SIM support, but we don’t get further information. However, previous rumors suggest that it will include a 120Hz SuperAMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3. We should get a 32MP selfie camera and a triple camera setup on the back that’s supposed to include a 12MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Other leaks have shown us the device’s design and a decent variety of color options for the upcoming Galaxy S20 FE. We are also expecting that this budget-friendly device will arrive with a price that won’t exceed the $900 mark. Still, Samsung has not given hints as to when we may see the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the 4G variant.

It’s believed that this device will include the Exynos 990 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, depending on the market. Now, we can at least be sure that the Korean tech giant is getting everything ready for the launch of the FE and the Lite versions of the Galaxy S20. We have also started to find support pages going live in official Samsung websites and other certifications that are more than necessary before the launch of a new device.

