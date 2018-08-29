The new Casio PRO TREK might just be perfect for outdoor enthusiasts

Casio has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS that has some very interesting features. The Casio PRO TREK new WSD-F30 model has some amazing features that could really interest people who love being outdoors.

The new Casio PRO TREK WSD-F30 has water resistance up to 50 meters and built to military specifications. It can also save 5 GPS offline maps for up to three days with Extend Mode that also saves energy to make the battery last that long. Time and measurement data is continuously shown on the monochrome display, and a color map can be displayed with a push of a button. It also includes air pressure, altitude, accelerometer, gyrometer and compass sensors. It reaches full charge in approximately 3 hours and its new smaller, thinner case provides more comfortable wearability.

The device will be available in January 2019 and it will have a Price of $549. You have Black, Blue and Orange color options to choose from.